3 houses damaged in fire incident at Shahmpora

Srinagar, Nov 26: Three houses were damaged in a fire incident at Shahmpora area in Nowhatta locality here on late Friday evening here.
Reports said that fire started from a house and engulfed adjoining two structures. Locals and officials of Fire and Emergency Services launched a rescue and firefighting operation. After hectic efforts, fire was doused in the congested locality.
Three houses belonging to Abdul Rashid Hakeem S/o Muhammad Sultan Hakeem, Rouf Ahmad Hakeem S/o Abdul Rahman Hakeem, Muhammad Afzal Shah S/o Muhammad Maqbool Shah were damaged in the incident.
“One storey of my house was gutted in the incident. I suffered damages over Rs 10 lakh. Besides jewellery worth lakhs of rupees is missing from my house,” said Abdul Rashid Hakeem
Upper storey of the houses of Rouf Ahmad Hakeem and Mohammad Afzal Shah were damaged. Property worth lakhs of rupees was gutted in the incident.