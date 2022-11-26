3 houses damaged in fire incident at Shahmpora

Reports said that fire started from a house and engulfed adjoining two structures. Locals and officials of Fire and Emergency Services launched a rescue and firefighting operation. After hectic efforts, fire was doused in the congested locality.

Three houses belonging to Abdul Rashid Hakeem S/o Muhammad Sultan Hakeem, Rouf Ahmad Hakeem S/o Abdul Rahman Hakeem, Muhammad Afzal Shah S/o Muhammad Maqbool Shah were damaged in the incident.