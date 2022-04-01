3 mutton shops sealed for charging high rates

Srinagar, Apr 1: The Enforcement squad of Food Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs (FCS&CA) Department today sealed three mutton shops at different places of the summer capital.
“These mutton shops were sealed after they were found selling mutton at very high rates other than fixed by the Government. One restaurant was also sealed for violation of the Essential Commodities Act. The action against the erring was taken in view of the complaints pouring in from different sections of the society regarding illegal enhancement of rates by the butchers,” an official statement said.
The Assistant Director Enforcement, Kashmir further reiterated that the drive will continue and strict action under law shall follow against the violators.
Meanwhile, in case of any complaint, the Assistant Director Enforcement informed that people may contact on toll free number 18001807011.
He further said that the shopkeepers have been advised to refrain from overcharging and in case of violations their licenses will be cancelled.