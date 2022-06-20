3 persons bitten by stray dogs at Mandir Bagh

Srinagar, June 20: At least three persons were attacked and bitten by stray dogs at Mandir Bagh area here on Monday, locals said.
“Stray dogs have unleashed terror in our locality. Today three persons including a woman were attacked by these dogs, who sustained minor injuries,” the locals said.
They said that soon after the trio was attacked simultaneously, they informed the officials of Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC) to look into the matter, ‘but unfortunately nothing has been done.”
“The situation is worse as the people don’t bother to walk alone in the interiors here,” they said and appealed the concerned authorities to look into the matter.