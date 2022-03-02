‘3 ring roads in Srinagar can address traffic congestion’

Srinagar, Mar 2: Three-ring roads have been proposed to be constructed in the Srinagar district to address the traffic mess due to rising vehicle population.
An official document Comprehensive Mobility Plan of Srinagar accessed by Greater Kashmir reads "as part of transport strategy three ring roads have been proposed to serve to through traffic to the core area developed area and city periphery namely Core Ring Road, Intermediate Ring Road, and Outer Ring Road."
"The traffic not destined to the core area of the city can use core ring road and need not pass through the core areas.
The Inner Ring Road will be an important Collector street having at least a two-lane dual c/w configuration in inner-city areas and a minimum three-lane dual c/w configuration in the remaining areas.
The Inner Ring Road starts from Qamarwari – Sakidafar – Nawakadal – Rajouri Kadal – Khanyar – Fakhr-e-Kashmir bridge – MA Road – Raj Bagh – Padshahi Bagh – Nowgam NH Bypass – Hyderpora – Tengpora – JVMC up to State Motor Garages near Hajj House – Qamarwari along with the proposed new link and shall have a total length of about 20 km. Inner Ring Road will be upgraded in phase-I."
The second is Inter-Mediate Ring Road (IMRR) which is proposed to be developed of sub-arterial hierarchy with a minimum 35 metre RoW. The proposed alignment of the road is Pantha Chowk near Khanda – Gogoo – Humhama Chowk – Sheikhpora – Sebdan – Haran - Soibough – Haji Bagh - HMT – Parimpora –Zonimar – Zadibal – Lal Bazaar – Hazratbal – Saidakadal – Dalgate – Sonwar – Pantha Chowk.
"For the development of IMRR corridor, the missing links in South, West and North directions from Pampore to Humhama, Sheikhpora to HMT via Sebdan, Harran and Soibough, and Parimpora to Zadibal via Khushalsar will have to be developed. However, its alignment shall be finalised on the ground and the total length shall be about 65 km. IMRR will be upgraded in phase-I."
Outer Ring Road (ORR) is the main spine of the regional network and Outer Ring of Srinagar city. Passing through five districts the road connects important functional nodes. The proposed alignment of the ORR is Galandhar – Khanda – Budgam – Narbal – Rambirgarh – Sumbal – Ganderbal – Pandach – Zakura - Shalimar Bagh – Dalgate – Pantha Chowk – Pampore and back to Galandhar.
“The objective is not only to promote mobility but accessibility and efficient connections. Therefore, the Outer Ring-Radial road network will have to be rationally connected to radials entering it from different directions viz; Anantnag (NH-44), Pulwama, Chadoora, Rangreth, Airport, Baramulla, Bandipora and Ganderbal (NH-1D).”
It is pertinent to mention that as per the report hundreds of man-hours are lost by commuters in traffic congestions in Srinagar, the summer capital of J&K, as the vehicle population has outpaced the road length in the district.
Population of Srinagar ‘Master Plan area’ as per Census 2011 was 17.8 lakh (excluding the overhead population of around 3 lakh which includes the Defense forces, Service and Darbar Move population) and 22.9 lakh in 2019.
“Large-scale urbanisation and rapid growth of vehicle population have laid severe stress on the existing urban transport system in Srinagar city. With the sharing of limited right of way by a variety of modes and other utility services, the problems have become unmanageable resulting in traffic congestion, accidents, inadequate parking area, and environmental deterioration.