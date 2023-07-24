3 sheds damaged in Dal Lake blaze

Srinagar, July 24: Three sheds were gutted in a massive blaze in Dal Lake here today.
An official told the news agency—Kashmir News Observer that a fire broke out near the Golden Lily houseboat located at Ghat No 2.
In the incident, three sheds got damaged. They said the fire was doused off. “Our team is accessing the damage and till now, there has been damage to the three tin sheds and partial damage to the houseboat, due to the flames of fire.
Meanwhile, locals from the area hailed the efforts of F&ES and thanked them for prompt response, which prevented a major tragedy.