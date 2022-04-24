3 technicians of SKIMS, 6 employees of associated hospitals suspended

Meanwhile, Additional Director SKIMS, who is also holding the Additional charge of Administrator Associated Hospitals, has also suspended six employees Fayaz Ahmad Wani, Syed Abdul Wahid, Irshad Ahmad Khan, Shazia Showket, Mehboob Hassan Khan and Gh.Nabi Shiekh posted in Associated Hospitals for dereliction of duties and violating the official orders. The employees have been attached with the office of the Administrator Associated Hospitals till further orders besides an enquiry into the matter has been ordered by the Administrator and sought the report in a week’s time.