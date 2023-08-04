3 TRF terrorist associates arrested in Srinagar: Police

Srinagar, Aug 4: Three terrorist associates of Lashkar-e-Toiba’s shadow group “The Resistance Front” (TRF) were arrested in Srinagar on Friday, Police said.
Police said that the trio had collected explosive substances from the TRF for carrying out terrorist activities in Srinagar city and their arrest averted a terror threat.
The trio was arrested by a small team of Police in Natipora area of Srinagar following a specific intelligence input.
“Acting on specific intelligence, a small team of Police at a checkpoint at Harnabal Natipora arrested the three terrorist associates linked to TRF,” the Police spokesman said.
They were identified as Imran Ahmad Najar of Bulbul Bagh Baramulla, Waseem Ahmad Matta of Qamarwari, Srinagar and Wakeel Ahmad Bhat of Pazalpora, Bijbehara.
“From their possession, three hand grenades, 10 pistol rounds, 25 AK-47 rounds and other incriminating materials were recovered,” Police said.
They said Wakeel Bhat was earlier an active terrorist linked with terrorist outfit Islamic State of Jammu and Kashmir (ISJK) and was lodged in jail for two years and was released recently from Central Jail on bail.
“During preliminary investigation, it came to the fore that the trio had collected the explosive substances and ammunition from active terrorists of TRF for carrying terrorist activities in Srinagar city, thereby a terror threat was averted,” Police said.
Subsequently, a case under Section 3/4 of the Explosive Act, 7/25 Arms Act, 18, 23, and 39 of the UAPA Act was registered at Police Station Chanapora and investigation was started.