3 TRF terrorist associates arrested in Srinagar: Police

Police said that the trio had collected explosive substances from the TRF for carrying out terrorist activities in Srinagar city and their arrest averted a terror threat.

The trio was arrested by a small team of Police in Natipora area of Srinagar following a specific intelligence input.

“Acting on specific intelligence, a small team of Police at a checkpoint at Harnabal Natipora arrested the three terrorist associates linked to TRF,” the Police spokesman said.