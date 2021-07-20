30 kg IED detected on Srinagar outskirts: Army

Srinagar, July 20: Security forces on Tuesday claimed to have averted a major militant attack by detecting an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) weighing around 30 kg at Tangpura Bandh on the outskirts of Srinagar in central Kashmir last evening.

An army handout said the IED was detected by Explosive Detection Dog during a search operation by Ganderbal based Rashtriya Rifles Battalion, police and CRPF in general area Tangpura at around 1800hrs Monday following a specific input.

The search operation lead to recovery of an IED weighing approximately 30 kg near Tangpura Bandh which is just 700 mtrs away from National Highway, army said.