31st SAPI annual conference concludes at SKUAST-Kashmir

Lt Governor Manoj Sinha Thursday evening hosted the eminent scientists and delegates participating in the event for a hi-tea at the Raj Bhawan, Srinagar. The Lt Governor in his interaction highlighted the recent publications on-farm practices in English, Urdu, Kashmiri & Dogri for sensitizing the farmers about scientific farming and skills to make agriculture vibrant and farmer oriented. He also advocated the concerned officials to be in liaison with seasoned and experienced subject matter experts to harvest their expertise to increase clean, accessible, affordable food and food products for better food security and doubling the farmers’ income.

Earlier today during the Valedictory function, Prof Zahoor Ahmad Pampori, the Organizing Secretary of 31st SAPI presented an overview of the conference and various sessions held during the last three days. The various awards for the participants competing in different sessions of the conference were declared by the SAPI General Secretary Dr Ingole. He further announced the other Society Awards conferred to distinguished scholars to be given in the next upcoming conference to be held at Meerut, UP. A cultural event was also organized on Thursday evening for the participating delegates while the National SAPI Quiz competition was held prior to the concluding function at SKUAST-K, Shalimar. Proceedings of the concluding function were conducted by OSD to Vice Chancellor Prof Azmat Alam Khan and the votes of thanks was presented by the Dean FVSc&AH Prof MT Banday.