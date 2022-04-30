39 persons including 17 tourists bitten by stray dogs at Buchwara

Srinagar, Apr 29: At least 39 persons including 17 tourists were injured after they were attacked by stray dogs in Buchwara area near Boulevard road here on Friday evening.
Local news agency Kashmir News Observer (KNO) said that stray dogs attacked and injured at least 39 persons including 17 domestic tourists at Ghat no.5 in Buchwara area of Boulevard. It said the injured were shifted to SMHS Hospital.
Meanwhile, locals of the area here have appealed to authorities to act against increasing menace of stray dogs in the area.
Medical Superintendent of SMHS hospital, Dr. Kanwaljeet Singh said that “39 injured were brought to the hospital this evening.’
Pertinently, in absence of comprehensive dog sterilisation programme, growing dog menace has gripped the summer capital.
Residents of most of the localities in Srinagar said that the presence of hundreds of stray dogs in every nook and corner has made it difficult for them to venture out.
The locals complain that even after apprising the authorities about the issue, no major step has been taken to check the menace. Hundreds of dogs roam in city areas. “SMC has been saying that they will launch a major dog sterilisation programme but so far they did nothing. Unless there is a proper mechanism to check the menace, people will continue to suffer. There are dogs roaming in the city centre and important places like health centres and markets, We are unable to let our children out given rising incidents of stray dog bites,” locals said.
An official from the SMC said that the department is going to set up new sterilisation centres for the canine population.