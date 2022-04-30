39 persons including 17 tourists bitten by stray dogs at Buchwara

The locals complain that even after apprising the authorities about the issue, no major step has been taken to check the menace. Hundreds of dogs roam in city areas. “SMC has been saying that they will launch a major dog sterilisation programme but so far they did nothing. Unless there is a proper mechanism to check the menace, people will continue to suffer. There are dogs roaming in the city centre and important places like health centres and markets, We are unable to let our children out given rising incidents of stray dog bites,” locals said.

An official from the SMC said that the department is going to set up new sterilisation centres for the canine population.