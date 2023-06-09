3rd batch of Hajj pilgrims leaves from Srinagar

Srinagar, June 9: The third batch of Hajj pilgrims embarked on their sacred journey to the holy cities of Makkah and Madina on Friday.
Departing from the Srinagar International Airport, this significant moment marked the beginning of a spiritual odyssey for thousands of devout Muslims from the region.
Executive Officer J&K Hajj Committee Shujaat Ahmad Qureshi said a batch of 640 pilgrims embarked for the auspicious journey on Friday in two different flights.
He said that the flight schedule for the third batch of pilgrims was same as that of the first two batches.
"The first flight departed at 3:30 pm while the second flight departed at 7:30 pm from the Srinagar airport," Qureshi told Greater Kashmir.
He said there would be minor changes in the flight schedule for Hajj pilgrims from Saturday in which the second flight would depart at 9:15 pm.
This year over 12,000 pilgrims are going for Hajj-2023 from J&K.
The last flight is scheduled to depart on June 22.
An official said that for initial days, two flights would take off every day and in the last days of the schedule they may have three flights every day.
The return of the pilgrims would commence from July 17.