4 baby Barn owls rescued at Shalteng

Srinagar, Aug 19: Wildlife SOS Rapid Response Unit rescued four baby Barn owls (Tyto alba) from an abandoned backyard of a house at Shalteng area here.
Tyto alba is a widely distributed owl species and is commonly found in the Indian subcontinent.
The owls are currently under the NGO’s care and will be released into the wild once deemed fit.
In a statement, Wildlife SOS said a family at Shalteng were surprised to find four Barn owlets in the backyard of their residence, which they were about to demolish.
It said concerned for the safety of the birds, the family immediately alerted the Wildlife SOS Rapid Response Unit operating out in Jammu and Kashmir.
“The birds were suspected to have been abandoned by their mother and have been placed under the NGO’s care until they are fit to return to the wild,” the statement added.