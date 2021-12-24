4 DPS Srinagar students bag INSPIRE Award

Nishit Koul of Class 8th has made a prototype of a robotic arm that can sort materials on the basis of size and color. The project synchronizes the movement of the robotic arm to pick the objects moving on a conveyor belt and classify them based on color and size. It has multiple sensors to detect the size and color of the object moving on the belt.

Zayaan Showkat Reshi of Class 7th was awarded the prize for his project, Automatic Radar System which uses radio waves to determine the range, altitude, direction, and speed of objects.