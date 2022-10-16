4 drug peddlers booked under Public Safety Act in Srinagar

Srinagar, Oct 16: Continuing its campaign to weed out menace of drug abuse, Srinagar Police on Sunday booked four more peddlers under Public Safety Act.
During the current year, Srinagar Police has registered 132 FIRs besides 222 drug peddlers, narcotic smugglers have been arrested.
"Four more drug peddlers booked under PSA in Srinagar district. Many more are under process to be booked in PSA & PIT-NDPS. This year 34 drug peddlers/narcotic smugglers have been booked under PSA so far. Some peddlers are undergoing detention under PIT-NDPS also," Srinagar Police said in a tweet.
Police identified them as Muzaffar Ahmad Misgar alias Muz Thatru son of Abdul Rashid Misgar resident of Mominabad, Khunmoh, Imran Ahmad Shangloo alias Budshoog son of Fayaz Ahmad Shangool resident of Shah Colony JVC Bemina, Tawseef Ahmad Sheikh son of Abdul Gani Sheikh resident of Mallapora Habba Kadal and Umer Imtiyaz Tara son of Imtiyaz Ahmad Tara resident of Nawabazar Srinagar.
Sharing its continued action against drug menace, police in another tweet said: " In addition to application of detentive laws like PSA & PIT-NDPS, substantive laws also used wherein 132 FIRs registered, 222 drug peddlers/Narco smugglers arrested in NDPS act in the year 2022. Narcotic helpline 9596770550 is fully functional & Citizens of Srinagar are reporting."
Notably, J&K Director General of Police Dilbag Singh had termed narcotics and drugs one of the biggest challenges.