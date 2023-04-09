4 houses damaged in Alamgari Bazar blaze

Srinagar, Apr 9: Four houses were damaged in a fire incident at Alamgari Bazar area here today.
Officials said fire reportedly broke out from a residential house belonging to Parvaiz Ahmad Mir and spread to three adjoining houses belonging to Zaffar Ahmad Malla, Dilawar Hussain Malla, and Ghulam Mohammad Dar.
The officials said that the fire tenders from Nowshehra, Safa kadal, Babadem, and Fire and Emergency headquarters were pressed into service to douse off the flames.
“Multiple fire tenders reached the spot, and locals also tried to help to control the fire. The fire soon spread to the other houses. r houses,” said a local.
An official from Fire and Emergency Service said that they received information about the incident at around 6:15 am and pressed fire tenders into service.
“We contained fire in time, otherwise, it could have been worse. One of our firemen also received minor injuries and is stable now. Three houses were damaged fully while one of the houses was damaged partially,” said the official.