4 houses damaged in fire incident at Bemina

Srinagar, Aug 22: Four houses were partially damaged in a fire incident at Nundresh Colony A in Bemina area here this afternoon.

Local news agency KNO said that four residential houses belonging to Ghulam Qadir Sheikh, Muhammad Maqbool Bala and Tariq Ahmad Bala, Nasir Ahmad Farooqi, Abdul Ahad Lone and Parveena Akhtar were partially damaged after fire broke out from a residential house in Nundresh Colony A.

They said that F&ES with the help of police and locals doused off the flames to prevent any further damages.

Meanwhile, police have taken cognizance of the incident and investigation was underway to ascertain the cause of fire —

