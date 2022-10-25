4 houses gutted in Rajouri Kadal blaze

Srinagar, Oct 25: Four residential houses were gutted in a massive fire that broke at Rajouri Kadal area here on Tuesday late evening.
Besides several houses were damaged in the incident.
Reports said the fire broke out from a residential house and engulfed nearby houses.
An official from Fire and Emergency service said that four houses were gutted in the incident.
He said that that multiple fire tenders from fire stations of Mahraj Gunj, Batamaloo, Nowshehra, Rainawari and Safakadal were pressed into service to douse the fire.