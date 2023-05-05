4-year old boy dies after truck hits him at Batamaloo

Srinagar, May 5: A four-year-old boy died after he was hit by a truck at Batamaloo area here on Friday.
An official told the news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO) that the boy was hit by a truck in Tengpora area of Batamaloo, resulting in serious injuries to him.
He said soon after the incident he was rushed to JVC hospital Bemina where he was declared dead on arrival. He has been identified as Uzair Ahmad son of Mohammad Arif Choudhary of Hamdania Colony Bemina.
Meanwhile, police have taken cognizance of the incident.