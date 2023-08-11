40th annual day of  Sufi poet Ahad Zargar  to be commemorated today

Srinagar, Aug 11: 40th annual day of famous sufi poet Ahad Zargar will be commemorated today.
A grand literally and musical function shall be organised by Ahad Zargar Memorial Research foundation at Mausoleum of Ahad Zargar at Narwara here.
Officials of Department of information, Cultural Academy,Doordarshan Kendra Srinagar, All India Radio Srinagar, famous Kashmiri folk singers , writers , scholars, intellectuals and general public will participate in the function.
Besides this Ahad Zargar awards and literally function will be held at Ahad Zargar Memorial Hall.