44th All India Cell Biology Conference begins at KU

Srinagar, Sep 2: The 44th All India Cell Biology Conference and a national symposium on 'Molecular and Cellular Insights of Human Diseases' started at the University of Kashmir on Friday.
Vice-Chancellor Prof Nilofer Khan inaugurated the two-day event that brings leading researchers from the country and abroad on a common platform, in online and offline modes, to share research and innovative techniques.
In her presidential address, Prof Nilofer said the conference is a great opportunity for mentorship of young students by renowned cell biologists to help them develop long-term connectivity with veterans and move forward in the right direction.
“Shared knowledge and institutional collaborations are today very important to find common solutions to a host of common problems facing mankind in the realm of diseases, like the recent Covid-19 pandemic,” Prof Nilofer said.
The event has been organised by Department of Biochemistry in collaboration with Indian Society of Cell Biology (ISCB).
Dean Academic Affairs Prof Farooq A Masoodi underlined importance of multidisciplinary research for the outcome of research to have acceptability in the society.
Dean Research KU Prof Irshad A Nawchoo said the current conference must help formulate plans, protocols and strategies to enable current and further generations to become "resistant and ready" for challenges that may crop up in public health and diseases.
Prof Pradeep K Verma from ISCB, who was a guest of honour, gave an introduction of the Society established in 1977 and its works and achievements. In his special address, Registrar Dr Nisar A Mir called for strong partnership between science and society.
In her welcome address, Dr Shajrul Amin, HOD Biochemistry and Convener of the Conference, said the upcoming deliberations hold immense.
Dr Shaida Andrabi, Department of Biochemistry delivered a vote of thanks at the inaugural session.