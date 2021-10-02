45-year-old man shot in Srinagar's Batamaloo, critical

"Today at about 2000hrs Srinagar Police received information about a terror crime incident at SD Colony Batamaloo area of Srinagar where terrorists had fired upon a civilian. Senior Police officers reached at the terror crime spot, " a police spokesman said about the attack.

"Preliminary investigation revealed that terrorists had fired upon a civilian identified as Mohammad Shafi Dar son of Ab Rehman Dar resident of Batamaloo at SD Colony Batamaloo area of Srinagar. In this terror incident, he has received critical gunshot injuries and was immediately shifted to nearby hospital for the treatment of his injuries, " he added.

As per the spokesman, Police have registered a case in this regard under relevant sections of law.

"Investigation is in progress and officers continue to work to establish the full circumstances of this terror crime. Area has been cordoned and search in the area is going on".