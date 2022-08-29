453 developmental works taken up under ADP in Srinagar

With regard to MGNREGA, the DC was informed that 55 works were taken up out of which 23 stands completed. While more than 300 works have been targetted under MGNREGA during current financial year with generation of nearly one lakh person days in all Panchayats of the District. While 99 percent of the target for Adhaar seedng has been achieved.

Similarly, out of total 809 Assets in all 4 Blocks of the District 807 Assets were geo tagged in Phase-I, while under Phase-II 431 Assets against the target of 433 Assets have been Geo-tagged.

Regarding development of Amrit Sarovars in the District, the DC complemented the officers for achieving 100 percent target in set timelines.