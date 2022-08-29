453 developmental works taken up under ADP in Srinagar

Srinagar, Aug 29: In order to review the implementation of schemes under Rural Development sector in the District, a meeting was held under the chairmanship of the Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, Mohammad Aijaz Asad Monday here today.
Additional District Development Commissioner, Srinagar, Zahoor Ahmad Mir, Chief Planning Officer, Mohammad Yaseen Lone, Assistant Commissioner Panchayats, Nighat Alam, Assistant Commissioner Development, Syed Farooq, District Panchayat Officer, Kundanbir Kour, Block Development Officer, Khonmoh, Mehnaz Chishti, Block Development Officer Harwan Raja Majid Iqbal and Executive Engineer, Assistant Executive Engineers and other concerned were present on the meeting.
At the outset, the Deputy Commissioner took a detailed review of different schemes being implemented under RDD sector in all 21 Panchayats of Srinagar District.
The DC was given firsthand appraisal about of the Physical and Financial Status of ongoing works under District Capex 2022-23 under DDC, PRI & BDC, MGNREGA Labour Budget Performance, Status of the Area Development Fund Works, Status of Aadhaar Seeding, Geo-Tagging Phase-I, Catch the Rain, SBM: Swatch Bharat Mission (G), PMAY IHHL saturation, social audit through Gram Sabha, construction of Rural Haat, Panchayat mobilisation/Convergence plans, preparation of Panchayat digital asset register, Panchayat livelihood plan, Bharat Net saturation, plastic free panchayat, creation of Model Tribal Schools, 14th FCA, Aspirational Block, B2V3 and other parameters given under the deliverables programme.
The DC was informed that for the total 453 works taken up, estimates have been framed and Administrative approval for has been accorded. DC also asked for tendering and allotment of balance works.
With regard to MGNREGA, the DC was informed that 55 works were taken up out of which 23 stands completed. While more than 300 works have been targetted under MGNREGA during current financial year with generation of nearly one lakh person days in all Panchayats of the District. While 99 percent of the target for Adhaar seedng has been achieved.
Similarly, out of total 809 Assets in all 4 Blocks of the District 807 Assets were geo tagged in Phase-I, while under Phase-II 431 Assets against the target of 433 Assets have been Geo-tagged.
Regarding development of Amrit Sarovars in the District, the DC complemented the officers for achieving 100 percent target in set timelines.
While reviewing the progress made in Aspirational Block Development Plan (ABDP), the DC stressed the officers to ensure targets are achived under the scheduled timelines with judicious utilization of funds and maintaining quality of works.
The DC also took a detailed review about physical/financial status under 14th FCA and was informed that all 487 works taken up have been completed in all Panchayat Blocks of the District.
Regarding construction of Rural Haat, the DC asked the concerned to place indent for the land for construction of Panchayat Ghars in the remaining 17 panchayats of the District so that further course of action is taken at the earliest.
On the occasion, the DC directed the officers to prioritize implementation of all Government sponsored schemes so that targets are achieved in time with tangible results on the ground. He directed them to redouble their efforts to ensure cent percent saturation of all the development works taken and deliverables under the programme in all 21 Panchayats of all Blocks of the District.
The DC impressed upon the officers to accomplish all the deliverables according to a fixed timeline and submit periodical reports to the District Administration by ensuring proper inter departmental convergence.
Reviewing the Block wise progress, the DC asked all the BDOs to ensure submission of estimates of all identified developmental works within 2 days. He also enjoined upon for identifying suitable state/kacharaie land.
With regard to construction of Rural Haat, the DC directed the revenue authorities to allot land for the purpose within 2 days so that construction work is started for the Rural Haats at Khonmoh and Harwan Blocks.
Under the Digital Literacy Plan, the DC directed the officers to hold camps regarding the Digital Literacy so that PRIs and local people are acquainted with the online Digital services.
Regarding Plastic Free Panchayats, the DC directed for launching a massive awareness campaign in all Panchayats of the District by mobilising local people and PRIs so that people are made aware about the ill effects of using plastic/polythene.
The DC also directed for conducting visits to Panchayat along with technical expert from Pollution Control Board to take concrete step to make polythene free Panchayats.