5-day training programme on BCDDM concludes at Amar Singh College

Srinagar, Dec 24: A five-day training programme on ‘Basic Civil Defense and Disaster Mitigation’ (BCD&DM) concluded today at Amar Singh College here.
The programme that commenced on December 20 was organised by the college in collaboration with Civil Defense, J&K.
The function was attended by Director, Disaster Management Kashmir, Er. Aamir Ali; Deputy Controller Civil Defense, Amara Waseem; Divisional Warden Srinagar, Rahi Reyaz; Faculty members, NCC and NSS volunteers of the college.
The programme was aimed at training students and faculty members to handle emergency cases during any disaster including fire incidents, giving CPR, earthquake, and snow avalanches which are common these days in the upper reaches of Kashmir valley.
Speaking on the occasion, Principal of the College, Prof Bashir Ahmad Rather said, “Our goal is to a safer society by training the trainers and we are training the students and faculty members as trainers who in turn will subsequently train other volunteers and students”.
Er. Amir Ali, Director Disaster Management said that Jammu Kashmir is a disaster-prone union territory, particularly the Kashmir valley. He said their rescue organisation cannot reach everywhere so it is very important that the community stays prepared.
He said they are giving the students basic rescue training and when participants physically participate they learn easily.
Earlier, Associate NCC Officer, Dr Syed Mutahhar Auqib detailed the aims and objectives of the programme. He said that building capacity is an important component of Disaster Management for all. He also said that theoretical knowledge gives basic idea of the subject matter however practical knowledge is most essential to get firsthand knowledge and experience of disaster preparedness and providing first aid at the time of any incident is important to save lives.
The report of the 5- day programme was presented by Instructor, Aijaz Ahmad of Civil Defense Srinagar.
Civil Defense Master Trainers, Aijaz Ahmad and Showkat Ahmad conducted 9 training sessions and a mock drill on fire fighting and evacuation, besides training on Basic Life Support, First Aid and CPR under the supervision of Tariq Ahmad Shah, Incharge Training, Civil Defense.