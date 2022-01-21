5 deaths, 5720 new cases in J&K

Srinagar, Jan 21: J&K recorded a slight dip in the number of positive cases on Friday in comparison to the number recorded a day ago. While the case tally of Friday was 5720, five people lost lives to COVID19 as per official figures.
Although there was a dip of 272 cases on Friday, from the number reported on Thursday, it was due to the simultaneous decrease in testing. The number of COVID19 tests carried out and reported in J&K on Friday was 82903. The number of samples found positive on the day was 5720, the resultant positivity rate 6.8 percent. However, the number of tests carried out and reported on Thursday was higher and 87470 samples were processed of which 5992 were found positive. The positivity rate of samples on both Thursday and Friday was the same.
Over the past 24 hours, prior to the issue of the bulletin, five people were reported to have lost lives to SARS-CoV2 in J&K, four of these from Jammu division and one from Kashmir division.
The cases recorded in Jammu division on Friday were 1892 while in Kashmir 3830 samples were found positive. COVID19 curve has been on a steep rise in districts of Srinagar, Jammu, Baramulla and Budgam. Today, 1306 people were found positive in district Jammu, 1341 in district Srinagar, 688 in Baramulla and 550 in Budgam.
The number of active cases in the UT reached 34882 on Friday. Of these, the Government said, 446 were admitted. The number of patients admitted out of the total that has tested positive in the past 10 days and is yet to recover is very low in comparison to the Second Wave that engulfed J&K between April and June 2021. The current rate of admission is 1.2 per cent only.
The Health and Medical Education department has allocated 4994 beds to COVID19, of which 9.3 per cent are occupied, the department said. These include both tertiary care institute beds and those in the lower rung of facilities. COVID19 vaccination drive has been intensified and the healthcare workers are carrying out door to door vaccination for those who are either difficult to reach or have missed out on their second doses. As per the data, 39460 doses of vaccine were administered in the past 24 hours. This included the teenagers who are in the process of taking their first dose of the COVID19 vaccine. Booster doses were also being given across the vaccination sites in J&K, the Government said.