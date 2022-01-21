5 deaths, 5720 new cases in J&K

Although there was a dip of 272 cases on Friday, from the number reported on Thursday, it was due to the simultaneous decrease in testing. The number of COVID19 tests carried out and reported in J&K on Friday was 82903. The number of samples found positive on the day was 5720, the resultant positivity rate 6.8 percent. However, the number of tests carried out and reported on Thursday was higher and 87470 samples were processed of which 5992 were found positive. The positivity rate of samples on both Thursday and Friday was the same.

Over the past 24 hours, prior to the issue of the bulletin, five people were reported to have lost lives to SARS-CoV2 in J&K, four of these from Jammu division and one from Kashmir division.