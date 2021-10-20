5-member panel to recommend SKIMS professor as Dean

Jammu, Oct 20: The government on Wednesday constituted a 5-member panel for recommending a professor of SKIMS for the post of Dean Medical Faculty at Soura Institute.
The committee will submit its recommendations to the General Administration Department (GAD) within a period of 10 days.
“In suppression of all previous orders, sanction is hereby accorded to the constitution of a Committee for recommending a Professor of SKIMS for the post of Dean, Medical Faculty at SKIMS, Soura as per the eligibility conditions prescribed for the post,” read an order issued by GAD Commissioner.
The committee will have the Financial Commissioner (Additional Chief Secretary), Health and Medical Education Department as its chairman. Former Director and Dean SKIMS, Soura and member, governing body, SKIMS Prof M S Khuroo and two experts to be nominated by him (Prof Khuroo) will be its members. Registrar Academics, SKIMS Soura will be the member-secretary of the panel.