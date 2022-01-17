5 RTO officials test positive

Srinagar, Jan 17: Five officials working at the office of Regional Transport Officer (RTO) Kashmir here tested positive for COVID 19 today.
The officials said that besides the confirmation of five cases, many others are having symptoms like fever, cough, and sore throat which is likely to increase the cases.
In this regard, the RTO has written to the divisional administration and asked for guidance on whether to continue the public dealings at RTO or close it till negative reports are received.
“Five officials of this office have been tested COVID positive and many others are having symptoms like fever/cough and sore throat. RT-PCR reports of many officials are still waiting,” reads an official letter.
“In view of the situation, this office may kindly be guided as to whether to continue with the public dealings or close it till negative reports are received most likely by the weekend,” it adds.
The officials at RTO have also communicated to the divisional administration that due to the huge public rush, it has become difficult to follow the COVID SOPs like social distancing.