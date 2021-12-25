5 shops burgled at Budshah Chowk

Srinagar, Dec 25: Thieves decamped with goods worth lakhs of rupees from five shops at Budshah Chowk here last night.
The aggrieved shopkeepers said the shops were burgled in GR Complex near Budshah Bridge.
“Thieves have decamped with cash and mobile phones worth lakhs of rupees from my two shops,” said Wasim Riyaz, owner of Smart Innovation and RK Pharma.
The shopkeepers said thieves also decamped with goods worth lakhs and cash from Power Electra, Liberty Revolution and Kamran Trading Corp.
“The thieves also snapped wires of CCTVs systems and decamped with DVRs. We make a fervent appeal to SSP Srinagar to direct the concerned police station to arrest the thieves at the earliest to restore sense of security in the area,” they said.