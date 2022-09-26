500-bedded Children’s Hospital starts functioning at Bemina

Srinagar, Sep 26: After hiatus, the paediatric services at 500-bedded Children’s Hospital Bemina started functioning today.
The hospital was thrown open by the Principal GMC Srinagar Dr Samia Rashid along with HOD of the hospital, Dr Muzaffar Jan.
The services were recently shifted from GB Pant Hospital to Bemina, much to the ease of the general public.
Dr Muzaffar Jan, HOD, Children Hospital Bemina told Greater Kashmir that the new hospital will have high-frequency incubators and ventilators and other holistic paediatric facilities for the children.
He said that the bed capacity which was a major issue at GB pant hospital has been increased at this hospital. “This one is more spacious and has upgraded machinery,” he said.
Dr Jan said that the Out Patient Department (OPD) and In Patient Department (IPD) would function smoothly.
“To minimise the referrals, we are also starting Orthopaedics, Ophthalmology, Nephrology and other important specialities in the hospital. We have also started the process of recruitments and we will try to make all the important services which were not available at GB Pant hospital,” he said.
Recently, the government shifted the paediatric services of G B Pant Hospital to the newly-constructed 500-bedded Children's Hospital Bemina.
The procurement of machinery and MRI, other paediatric equipment, originally approved for G B Pant Hospital, has been installed at the newly-constructed Children Hospital.
With the entire paediatric section shifted to Bemina, only Medicine, Obstetrics-Gynaecology, and Surgical Services would be functional at G B Pant Hospital.
As per the officials, the hospital would ease the burden of Lal Ded Hospital. LD Hospital is Kashmir’s lone maternity hospital, which receives patients from all over Kashmir. Soon after the hospital operations began, a huge inflow of patients were seen at the OPD. “We are happy that they shifted the paediatric services to a 500-bedded hospital. This hospital has high-end machinery and has more space,” said one of the attendants.
The work on the hospital was initially started in 2013 but the then Chief Minister Mufti Muhammad Sayeed in October 2015 gave it an extension and laid the foundation stone for a 500-bedded Mother-Child Hospital.
In 2019, the government accorded sanction to the conversion of the 200-bedded Maternity Hospital and the 300-bedded Pediatric Hospital at Bemina, Srinagar into a full-fledged 500-bedded Children's Hospital.