500-bedded Children’s Hospital starts functioning at Bemina

The hospital was thrown open by the Principal GMC Srinagar Dr Samia Rashid along with HOD of the hospital, Dr Muzaffar Jan.

The services were recently shifted from GB Pant Hospital to Bemina, much to the ease of the general public.

Dr Muzaffar Jan, HOD, Children Hospital Bemina told Greater Kashmir that the new hospital will have high-frequency incubators and ventilators and other holistic paediatric facilities for the children.