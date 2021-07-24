500-bedded pediatric hospital to come up in Srinagar

Srinagar, July 24: The Administrative Council (AC) which met here Saturday under the chairmanship of the Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha, gave administrative approval to the construction of a 500-bedded pediatric hospital at Bemina, Srinagar.

Once operational, the hospital will strengthen the pediatric care facilities in Kashmir division, ease the burden of patient load on the existing tertiary level hospital, and ensure quality maternity, neonatal and pediatric care to the patients, an official handout said.

The project will be upgrading vital pediatric facilities on modern grounds and will be completed at an estimated cost of Rs 114.81 crore.