Srinagar

53-yr-old man feared dead after jumping into Jhelum in Srinagar

The deceased a resident of Maharaja Bazar Srinaga was currently living in Natipora area of Srinagar outskirts.
Image for representational purpose onlyFile/ GK
GK Web Desk

Srinagar, May 24: A 53-year old man allegedly ended his life by jumping into river Jhelum at Budshah Bridge in Srinagar last night, sources said on Tuesday.

Quoting the sources, news agency KNT reported that Nisar Ahmed Mughal son of Late Habibullah Mughal, a resident of Maharaja Bazar Srinagar jumped into the river during the intervening night.

The deceased was currently living in Natipora area of Srinagar outskirts. His body is yet to be recovered from the river.

SDRF and River Police have already launched an operation to retrieve the body of the man.

Man jumps into Jhelum

