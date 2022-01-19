54 more localities declared micro-containment zones in Srinagar

Srinagar, Jan 19: Amid spike in cases, authorities today declared 54 localities as micro-containment zones in the summer capital.
COVID19 containment zone is an area where coronavirus positive cases have been reported. As a part of strategy to break the chain of virus, the entry and exit from the containment area remain temporarily restricted.
"We have 300 active micro containment zones spread in different parts of Srinagar till Thursday evening,” said an official.
"In order to break further transmission of COVID19 in the area and its surroundings, it is felt expedient to take stringent measures by restricting movement of people and other activities in and around its surroundings," he said.
The Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC), as per order issued by the District Administration, has been directed to depute teams immediately to sanitize the containment zone and the exercise shall be repeated as per SOP.
“The SSP Srinagar shall ensure the Entry/Exit points in the Containment zone are sealed except one designate entry/exit point for emergency purposes only; and restrictions on movement of the people in containment zones are effected in letter and spirit as the SOP,” it reads.
It added that Health Department shall conduct the detailed exercise for Micro-Containment Zones viz a viz guidelines on the subject including focus on high-risk population.
“Department of Social and Preventive Medicine shall depute teams to observe the Micro-Containment measures put in place by department, any shortcomings noticed thereof shall be immediately brought to notice of Nodal of concerned department in writing and a compilation of such daily recommendation shall be sent to District Disaster Management Officer,” it reads.
111 localities Denotified District Magistrate Srinagar Aijaz Assad on Wednesday denotified 111 localities as micro-containment zones after no positive cases was reported from these areas.
The order issued in this effect said that in accordance with new guidelines issued by the government, random sampling of ten percent population of the Micro Containment Zones was conducted and no fresh case was reported from these Micro Containment Zones. “Whereas 111 micro containment zones are eligible for complete de notification as recommended by ZMO's Batamaloo, Zadibal, Khanyar, SR Gunj and BMO Hazratbal. Now, as the prescribed time limit of 30 days has elapsed since the reporting of last positive case in these areas, therefore these Micro-Containment Zones are hereby fully de-notified,” it reads.
He informed that Health Department conducts the detailed exercise for micro-containment zones viz a viz guidelines on the subject including focus on high-risk population.
He added that before denotifying the area as MCZ, it is made ensure that there are no further COVID19 positive cases or risk of infection spread.
The cumulative MCZs in Srinagar so far has been 552, with 251 completely denotified, one partially denotified, and the active number of MCZs is 300.