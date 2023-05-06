55-yr-old woman dies as fire damages two houses at Aali Kadal Srinagar

Srinagar, May 06: A 55-year-old woman was found dead after a massive blaze broke out in the Aali Kadal area of old Srinagar city on Saturday. Two houses were also damaged in the fire.
Witnesses told news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO) that two residential houses were damaged in a fire in Aali Kadal area here this morning.
The officials told KNO that a 55-year-old woman was also found dead during the incident, who has been identified as Nafeeza.
They said the woman was found dead in the kitchen of her house during the incident, adding that the actual cause of death was not known yet.