57-year-old man’s body found in Bemina Srinagar

Srinagar, June 9: Body of a 57-year-old man was recovered in Bemina area of Srinagar district on Thursday.
Quoting sources, news agency GNS reported that the body was recovered at Abu Bakar Housing colony Bemina Srinagar. On being informed, a police team reached the spot and took the body into its possession.
The deceased has been identified as Mohammad Ashraf Malik, son of Mohammad Sultan Malik, a local from Housing Colony Bemina.
A police official confirmed to GNS recovery of the body and said that proceedings under 174 CrpC have been initiated in this regard.