5th PGRP held at Govt Dental College

Srinagar, Apr 13: A daylong 5th PGRP (Post-Graduate Research Presentations) was on Wednesday held in the auditorium of Govt Dental College & Hospital, here.
The research programme was inaugurated by Prof. (Dr.) Riyaz Farooq, Principal/Dean of the institution. Speaking at the event, the Principal explained the importance and significance of holding of said research events from time to time in improving the standards of dental education and dental treatment rendered to the ailing dental patients.
Earlier, Prof. (Dr.) Shabir Ahmad Shah, Medical Superintendent and Convener of the said event welcomed the faculty, registrars and the PG scholars of the institution who participated in the said research event.
16 research presentations including 3 each from the Departments of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery, Prosthodontics, Crown & Bridge, Oral Medicine & Radiology, Periodontics and two each from the Departments of Conservative Dentistry, Endodontics & Orthodontics, Dentofacial Orthodontics were conducted during the whole day with active interaction and deliberations by the participants about the various topics of research which were presented during the said brain storming academic event.
The research event concluded with distribution of certificates of appreciation by the Principal/Dean of the institution among all the research presenters of the day.