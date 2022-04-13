5th PGRP held at Govt Dental College

The research programme was inaugurated by Prof. (Dr.) Riyaz Farooq, Principal/Dean of the institution. Speaking at the event, the Principal explained the importance and significance of holding of said research events from time to time in improving the standards of dental education and dental treatment rendered to the ailing dental patients.

Earlier, Prof. (Dr.) Shabir Ahmad Shah, Medical Superintendent and Convener of the said event welcomed the faculty, registrars and the PG scholars of the institution who participated in the said research event.