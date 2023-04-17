6 houses, commercial complex damaged in Hazratbal blaze

Srinagar, Apr 17: Six houses and a commercial complex were damaged in a fire incident at Hazratbal area here today.
Officials said the fire started from a restaurant in the shopping complex and spread to its top floor. They said that the fire spread to the adjacent structures damaging at least six houses.
“We pressed fire tenders from Hazratbal to the spot. But given the magnitude of the fire, we pressed 18 more fire tenders from multiple fire stations, including headquarters, MA Road, Baba Demb, Soura, Rawalpora to the spot,” an official told Greater Kashmir.
The official said after tireless efforts of Fire and Emergency officials, the fire was brought under control. They said that the locals also played their role during the incident.
A senior official from the Fire and Emergency Service said that after three hours of firefighting, the fire was brought under control. He said four firefighters received minor injuries.
“Six houses were damaged in the incident. In addition to this, a w-shaped commercial complex that houses various commercial outlets was also damaged. In the incident, the third floor and roofing of the commercial complex were damaged. Attic of six houses were also damaged,” said the official.
Initial reports suggest that the fire started from a restaurant due to a gas leak. They said that the outlet owner had stored gas cylinders in the restaurant, which made the situation worse.