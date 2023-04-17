6 houses, commercial complex damaged in Hazratbal blaze

Officials said the fire started from a restaurant in the shopping complex and spread to its top floor. They said that the fire spread to the adjacent structures damaging at least six houses.

“We pressed fire tenders from Hazratbal to the spot. But given the magnitude of the fire, we pressed 18 more fire tenders from multiple fire stations, including headquarters, MA Road, Baba Demb, Soura, Rawalpora to the spot,” an official told Greater Kashmir.