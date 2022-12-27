6 houses damaged in Abi Buchwara blaze

Reports said the fire started from a house and soon spread to several structures. An official said six houses were damaged in the incident. Meanwhile, on the directions of Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, Mohammad Aijaz Asad, a team of District Administration, Srinagar today visited Abi Buchwara. On the occasion, the team provided immediate assistance to the fire victims of 8 families residing in the houses which got damaged in a massive fire incident. The team assessed the damages caused due to the fire incident and expressed sympathy with the affected families on loss of property.