6 houses damaged in Gudood Bagh blaze

Srinagar, Dec 16: At least six residential houses were damaged in massive fire at Gudood Bagh locality of Habba Kadal here.
Reports reaching local news agency GNS said that fire broke out from a residential house this evening and soon after spread to several other houses in the vicinity. Even as the Fire & Emergency Department along with locals are on the spot to put out the fire, the flames have been raging and advancing to other houses in proximity.
Amid chaos, the Fire and Emergency Department has called in more men and machinery to contain the spread of fire at the site.
Notably, a residential house was also gutted in a fire incident earlier in the day at Shamasabad at Bemina.