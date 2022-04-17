6 injured in gas cylinder explosion at Rajbagh

Officials said six persons identified as Muhammad Ashraf, Abdul Kabir, Bilquees Bano, Najima Banoo, Tawquer Ahmad—all residents of Kupwara and Yasmeena resident of Anantnag suffered burn injuries after LPG cylinder exploded at a rented accommodation in Aramwari Rajbagh area. They said that the injured have been shifted to SMHS Hospital for treatment, where condition of all the injured is said to be stable. Meanwhile, Police has taken cognizance of the incident.