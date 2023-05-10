6 structures gutted in midnight blaze at Exchange Road

Srinagar, May 10: At least six shops were gutted in a midnight blaze at Exchange Road here.
The incident occurred on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday. Personnel from the Fire and Emergency department told Greater Kashmir that they received information about the incident at around 2 am. They said that fire tenders from Gawkadal and fire services Headquarters were pressed into service to douse off the flames. They said six structures were gutted in the blaze.
“Six structures that were gutted in the incident include two provisional stores, and four automobile workshop sheds. As per the initial investigation, the fire occurred due to the blast in gas welding machine in one of the shops,” said the official.
The shopkeepers said that their equipment in automobile workshops worth lakhs was gutted in the incident.