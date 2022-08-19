60 students join annual IIPA debate at KU

Srinagar, Aug 19: The annual debate of the Indian Institute of Public Administration (IIPA) held at Kashmir University overwhelming participation of students.
More than 60 students from the University departments and degree colleges of Kashmir spoke for and against the motion on the topic, "Keyboard learning is not an alternative to formal education".
The debate was organised jointly by KU's Department of Students' Welfare and J&K Regional Branch of the IIPA. Vice-Chancellor Prof Nilofer Khan presided over the valedictory-cum-prize distribution ceremony of the event as chief guest.
Prof Nilofer said debating not only enables the debaters to evolve as better communicators, it also helps them to foster critical-thinking which is vital for their overall personality development.
Registrar Dr Nisar A Mir, who earlier inaugurated the debate, said the University administration is fully committed to do best in the area of student.
Dr G N Qasba, Vice Chairman IIPA J&K and A M Watali, former VC IIPA thanked KU authorities for their support to IIPA debates.
Mehak Fayaz from KU's English Department bagged first prize, Saira Jabeen and Numaira from SKUAST-K bagged second and third prizes. Fahad Fayaz from AA College, Mehvish Manzoor from School of Law KU bagged first and second consolation prizes. SKUAST-K emerged overall winners of the IIPA Cup. Ajaz ul Haque, Dr Mufti Mudasir and Bashir Ahmad adjudged debaters. Cultural Officer KU Shahid Ali Khan conducted proceedings.