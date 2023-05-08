60 works under Smart City project still pending

Srinagar, May 8: At least 60 projects under Smart City Mission are still pending, while 70 other works have been completed till now, officials said.
Srinagar Smart City Limited has received Rs 321.4 crore to develop the summer capital. Around 125 works are going on under this Smart City Mission.
Officials said keeping in view the working group meeting of tourism delegates from G-20 nations from May 22-24, some of the works were taken on priority basis, while some have been completed, others are still pending.
Recently, Chief Secretary, Arun Mehta directed officials to complete works including beautification of Rambagh Flood spill Channel, Lalla Ded Crossing, River front development, Cycle track construction, walkways improvement, Polo View, Gupkar Precinct, Ram Munshibagh Park, Development of Gupkar Road including that of works at Nishat and enroute SKICC by May 15.
Chief Engineer, Srinagar Smart City Project Iftikhar Kakroo said that they have to complete only 14 projects before the G-20 summit. He said out of these 14 projects, three of them are under Smart City Limited, while other projects have been handled by R&B and other Departments. “We have almost completed them, some of them will be completed before the G20 event," Kakroo said.
He said that have completed almost 70 projects under the Smart City Project.
“Mostly these were small projects, and now 60 projects are pending. We are completing some projects till the month of June. We have projects in Shahr-e-Khaas, we have started the process in some areas," he added.
Prominent among the Smart City projects in Srinagar include revamping historic Polo View Street, façade improvement at Jamia Masjid, bio-toilets, bicycle sharing scheme, and others.
Recently, VC LCMA was asked to start water sports activities at Dal Lake besides installation of a jetty inside it. He was also asked to complete the designated works at ‘Char Chinar’ and ‘Panch Chinar’ for making them attractive for visitors.
Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, VK Bidhuri, said that the countdown for the G20 meeting has begun and the dates for the summit have already been declared.
He had also said that the ongoing developmental works in Srinagar city and elsewhere will be accomplished in time.
Smart Cities Mission was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on June 25, 2015, for the development of 100 Cities across the country. Under the Mission, both capital cities of Jammu and Kashmir were selected by the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs.