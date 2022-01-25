‘642216 voters registered in Srinagar so far’

Srinagar, Jan 25: In connection with 12th National Voters Day, a function was held at DC Office. The function was presided over by the Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, Pandurang K Pole, who also administered the pledge to new voters and the other participants.
Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, Muhammad Aijaz Asad who is also the District Election Officer was also present on the occasion.
Speaking on the occasion, the Divisional Commissioner said the greater electoral participation helps in making good policies which in turn make the roots of democracy stronger.
The Div Com stressed on responsibility to vote besides the right to vote to strengthen the democratic setup. The Div Com informed that in order to ensure that more eligible youngsters become part of the electorate process, the ECI has facilitated the youngsters to enroll themselves as voters on January 1, April 1, July 1, and October 1 every year from January 2022 instead of a single cut-off date that was January 1.
Deputy Commissioner Srinagar who is also District Election Officer also spoke on significance of this National Voters Day. On the occasion, it was given out that as many as 642216 voters are registered in Srinagar District so far including 330367 males, 311839 females and 10 transgenders.