6th edition of Craft Safari held at Kathi Darwaza

Srinagar, Mar 22: 6th edition of Craft Safari was held at Kathi Darwaza area in Downtown here today.
“Srinagar city is a consecrated land, flourishing with lively arts and crafts. Each craft has its exclusive story to tell. The treasure of endless natural beauty has led to a unique synthesis of various themes, which is clearly visible in the unique arts and crafts tradition in the city. Kathi Darwaza proudly opens its panes to scores of golden handicrafts’ hands of the Srinagar region. The area is famous for its varied range of handicrafts made using the best traditional techniques to create masterpieces,” spokesperson of Handicrafts and Handloom Department said in a statement.
It said the officers from the Handicrafts and Handloom Department, Intellectuals, Academic Scholars, journalists, tour operators, students and people from other art loving fields formed today’s vibrant team. The safari started from the workplace of Mir Abdul Majeed, a master artisan in Aari Embroidery craft. The team visited the workplaces of Muhammad Aslam Khan of Sozni Craft, Pashmina Rafugari unit of Mushtaq Ahmad Jan, Pashmina Spinning unit of Khadija and Fahmida, Unique Handloom Cottage Industry of Pashmina Weaving and concluding at the Moikashni unit of Basharat Ahmad.
Director Handicrafts & Handloom who is instrumental in organising the craft safaris strengthened the commitment of the department to make Srinagar lead an example for the rest of Kashmir Division to witness development of hubs of creativity and innovation.
“We want to broaden opportunities for the artisans in the handicraft sector by improving the access to and participation in cultural life as well as the enjoyment of cultural goods and services of the artisans who are marginalized or vulnerable groups and individuals,” it said.