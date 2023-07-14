6th JKOA Conference concludes at SKIMS Medical College

They reiterated the special bond they felt for the orthopaedic community of Kashmir. The JKOA functionaries also spoke on the occasion including Prof Rajesh Gupta, Prof Altaf Kawoosa and Prof Sanjeev Gupta.

Prof Saheel Maajid reiterated the importance of the offline conference in developing social, academic and scientific skills.

Three workshops were organised on the first day including hip arthroplasty, knee arthroplasty and femoral neck system. A live workshop on robotic total knee replacement was conducted by the renowned orthopedic surgeon Dr S Rajashekharan from Ganga hospital Coimbatore.

Dr Ozair Bin Majid, Dr Mubashir Maqbool and Dr Suhail came from the middle east to showcase their work. Prof Mohammed Ramzan Mir was honoured with a life time achievement award and Dr MS Tara was given a special award. Dr Tahir Dar and Dr Reyaz Dar were the organising secretaries of the conference. Dr Shabir A Dhar chaired the scientific committee.