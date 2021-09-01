7 SHOs transferred in Srinagar

According to an order, Inspector Muhammad Ayoub Rather, SHO Police Station Harwan has been posted as SHO Parimpora.

Inspector Aftab Ahmad has been posted as SHO Police Station Shergari. Inspector Adil Rashid has been transferred from Police Station Zadibal to Police Station Khanyar as SHO, Inspector Owasi Ahmad has been posted at District Police Lines Srinagar to Police Station Zadibal as SHO.

Inspector Ravinder Pal Singh has been transferred from Police Station Zakura to Police Station Harwan as SHO while as Inspector Parvaiz Ahmad from Police Station Khanyar has been posted as SHO in Police Station Zakura. Inspector Tauseef Ahmad Mir has been posted from DPL Srinagar to Police Station RM Bagh as SHO.

Consequent upon the adjustment of SI now Inspector Rashid Ahmad Malik in NKR Baramulla vide ZPHQ order No 106/2020 dated 13 02 2020, the said officer is hereby transferred to DPL Srinagar with immediate effect, the order said.