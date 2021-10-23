72-year-old man dies in mishap at Natipora

Srinagar, Oct 23: A 72-year old man Peerzada Ghulam Mustafa died after falling into an under-construction open sewage canal , which was filled with water in Harnambal area of Natipora here.
The deceased was a resident of Awantipora who had visited her daughter in Natipora. Talking to local news agency KNO, son of the deceased said that they got to know from locals about the death of his father, who was in drain for hours.
“Yesterday two kids were about to fall in this drain but somehow managed to save themselves. Before that a sumo fell in the same canal which is still stuck there,” locals said.
“As nobody was taking this route, no one got to know about the incident for hours before his body was found in the water,” they said. “