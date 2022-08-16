75 Amrit Sarovars completed in Srinagar

Srinagar, Aug 16: The District Administration Srinagar under the guidance of the Deputy Commissioner Srinagar Mohammad Aijaz Asad have completed under 75 Amrit Sarovars (Water bodies) as part of the ‘Mission Amrit Sarovar’ to mark the 75 years of Independence.
Under Amrit Sarovar Mission, ponds (Amrit Sarovars) were rejuvenated/created in all Panchayat Blocks and Municipal Wards of the Srinagar District which include historic Water Reservoir (Harwan Sarband) near Dachigam National Park, the first reservoir constructed in the valley by Maharaja Hari Singh in the year 1904 to provide clean water supply to the people of Srinagar city.
Speaking with regard to completion of project Mission Amrit Sarovar launched by Prime Minister on National Panchayat Day at Palli Panchayat on April 24, 2022, the Deputy Commissioner said as many as 75 springs/ponds identified by RDD, I&FC, SMC, Soil Conservation and Forest Departments across the District have been completed/ rejuvenated to fulfill the PM’s vision of completing Amrit Sarovars.
Lauding the efforts of all officers and other stakeholders, the DC said participation and cooperation of people and promptness of the Panchayats and District Administration has played an important role in creating the ponds in a very short time.
He further said that these ponds will not only help in protecting environment and conserving water but will also be an attraction for people of the nearby areas.
Pertinent to mention, that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had given a call for every District to have 75 ponds (Amrit Sarovars) during the 75th anniversary of India's independence, to give a boost to water conservation and environment as well.