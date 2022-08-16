75 Amrit Sarovars completed in Srinagar

Under Amrit Sarovar Mission, ponds (Amrit Sarovars) were rejuvenated/created in all Panchayat Blocks and Municipal Wards of the Srinagar District which include historic Water Reservoir (Harwan Sarband) near Dachigam National Park, the first reservoir constructed in the valley by Maharaja Hari Singh in the year 1904 to provide clean water supply to the people of Srinagar city.

Speaking with regard to completion of project Mission Amrit Sarovar launched by Prime Minister on National Panchayat Day at Palli Panchayat on April 24, 2022, the Deputy Commissioner said as many as 75 springs/ponds identified by RDD, I&FC, SMC, Soil Conservation and Forest Departments across the District have been completed/ rejuvenated to fulfill the PM’s vision of completing Amrit Sarovars.