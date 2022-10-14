7500 psychotropic capsules seized at Srinagar Airport

“The particulars of consignee and consigner mentioned on the consignment are Interio Healthcare Pvt Ltd, Navjeevan medicos, 50KH, No. 139, Gali No. 04 New Sarie New Delhi & Bilal Ahmad Bhat respectively,” the statement said.

Spasmo-proxyvon is a schedule H1 drug which has tramadol- a psychotropic substance as one of the ingredients. This drug has to be sold against the prescriptions of RMP for medicinal purposes.

The Drugs and Cosmetics Act 1940 provides that the record of sale of this drug has to be maintained by preserving the prescription for record and also maintain records of sale in the shape of cash memo & credit memo.