75th Independence Day Parade | JKP Pipe Band, Brass Band, JK Armed Police contingent bag top 3 positions

According to a statement issued here, the Director General of Police J&K, Dilbag Singh congratulated the ADGP Armed J&K SJM Gillani and these contingents. While appreciating them the DGP said that the performance of these contingents shows the dedication and discipline of the Jammu and Kashmir Armed Police in every field.

During the 75th Independence Day Parade today Jammu and Kashmir Police Pipe Band led by Head Constable Farooq Ahmad stood first and Jammu and Kashmir Brass Band led by SI Mushtaq Ahmad stood 3rd amongst the bands from the participating forces while Jammu Kashmir Armed Police contingent led by Prob. DySP Dheeraj Kumar stood 3rd in the general parade category.