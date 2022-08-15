76th Independence Day Parade | JKP's Pipe Band stood 1st, Brass Band 3rd among all forces

Srinagar, Aug 15: On the occasion of 76th Independence Day Parade at Sher-e-Kashmir International Cricket Stadium Sonwar, Srinagar, Jammu Kashmir Police’s Pipe Band secured top position during the Parade while Brass Band secured third position.
The Director General of Police J&K, Dilbag Singh congratulated the Pipe Band and Brass Band teams. Complimenting to the other contingent of JKP who participated in the Parade, the DGP advised them to continue work more harder to be best among all. Jammu and Kashmir Police Pipe Band was led by Head Constable Farooq Ahmad while Brass Band by SI Mushtaq Ahmad.